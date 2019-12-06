Twin Cities music lovers who’ve been bummed about Solid Gold's relative inactivity in recent years, it’s time to get over it.

The Minneapolis-based synth-rockers -- who were making gorgeously psychedelic hippie grooves before Tame Impala could afford its first Roland keyboard – are back with their first new song in six years. They’re also announcing plans for a new album and comeback show.

Singer Zach Coulter and his multi-instrumentalist bandmates Matt Locher and Adam Hurlburt are currently finishing off a record for release sometime next year. The first taste of it is a slow-bobbing tune titled “Towns,” which sounds like it could’ve also been used for the long-rumored second Gayngs album (the supegroup these guys also had a hand in).

“Towns” was recorded with production/engineering help from Josh Berg (who’s worked with Kanye and Mac Miller) and Ryan Olcott (ex-12 Rods frontman). Other details of the album have yet to be revealed.

Coulter described the origins of the song this way: “"We started melding ‘Towns’ together in Matt's basement. I had the synth top line and a basic structure. The lyrics came shortly after and are all about seducing the idea of 'Faith' as a person in order to destroy it."

Fans will get their next taste of the album in concert at the band’s first hometown headlining show in several years, scheduled March 13 at the Turf Club (now on sale via first-avenue.com).