The Minnesota Supreme Court will begin livestreaming video of its public sessions next week for the first time, starting with arguments in the high-profile legal battle between Gov. Mark Dayton and the Minnesota Legislature.

The state high court announced Wednesday that it will add the live video option to its current practice of posting video of oral arguments online after hearings are concluded.

“The Minnesota Supreme Court is committed to maintaining the public’s trust in our Court, and ensuring the openness and accessibility of our public proceedings,” Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea said in a statement. “By livestreaming our oral arguments, we hope to give more Minnesotans the opportunity to see their highest Court in action, and to learn more about how our Court considers and decides the important legal matters that come before us.”

Arguments in the case related to the governor’s veto of legislative funding are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 28. The court will continue livestreaming other cases on its calendar in September.

Seating in the courtroom in the State Capitol is limited, so the Aug. 28 hearing will also be played on a television monitor in the Capitol just outside the courtroom, and on a live feed in the ground floor conference room of the Minnesota Judicial Center, across the street from the Capitol.

The live feed will be available online at the Minnesota Supreme Court’s website.