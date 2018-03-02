Students of color and those with disabilities are twice as likely to be suspended or expelled from Minnesota schools than their white peers or students without disabilities, a new state study reveals.

The analysis, released Friday by the state Department of Human Rights, showed that students of color made up 66 percent of all school suspensions and expulsions in the 2015-16 school year, even though students of color only make up 31 percent of the student population in Minnesota.

Students with disabilities made up 43 percent of all suspensions and expulsions, but are only 14 percent of the student population.

"For some schools, this information was somewhat surprising to them; they hadn't examined this before," Human Rights Commissioner Kevin Lindsey said. "I'm hoping, by us raising the awareness, it does stay front and center for people in Minnesota. I think there are a lot of folks in the state who want kids to succeed. Hopefully we'll see the disparities drop."

The analysis, which the department hadn't done in recent years, reflects a broader trend. A 2016 survey found that nationwide, black students were nearly four times as likely to be suspended and nearly twice as likely to be expelled as white students, while students with disabilities were twice as likely to be suspended.

Both St. Paul and Minneapolis school districts have come under scrutiny for suspension disparities in recent years. But Lindsey said the problem exists at schools big and small statewide.

Last fall, human rights officials met with 43 school districts and charter schools to discuss the data and ask schools to come up with a plan to fix the problem. If a school and the department can't come to an agreement, the department could file administrative charges, which would require the school to give the department more information to investigate if there's sufficient evidence of discrimination. If so, it would be up to both sides to negotiate a settlement or the case could go to the state attorney general's office for litigation — a rare move.

Lindsey said the department is moving forward with reaching agreements with the 43 schools, such as by making sure all school staff in a school district have the same understanding of what constitutes a suspension and how to use restorative justice programs.

If schools leave suspensions up the discretion of staff, "sometimes implicit bias might creep in," Lindsey said.

In fact, the department says that 55 percent of all suspensions in the state were due to subjective judgments made by school officials.

All of Minnesota's public schools and charter schools are required to report their suspension and expulsion data to the state Department of Education. After hearing residents' concerns about gaps in the rates, the state Department of Human Rights decided to review five years of data.

Lindsey said department officials were surprised to see that American-Indian students were 10 times more likely to be suspended or expelled than their white peers and African-American students were eight times more likely to be suspended or expelled than white peers — a higher gap than the national average.

Fixing these disparities not only would reduce discrimination in schools but could help reduce the state's achievement gap between black and white students and help prepare kids for careers in Minnesota, which faces a shrinking workforce, Lindsey said.

"We're preparing the foundation for the future of Minnesota," he said. "Kids aren't learning if they aren't in school."