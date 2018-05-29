Mike Hastings was named coach of the U.S. junior national team Tuesday, replacing David Quinn.

Hastings, coach at Minnesota State, was elevated when Quinn left Boston University to take the New York Rangers head coaching post.

Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin was named to the U.S. junior staff as an assistant coach, joining Dave Lassonde of Dartmouth and Steve Miller of Ohio State.

Hastings was an assistant on the junior team in 2005 and 2003. He has a 151-72-19 record at Minnesota State, including three WCHA regular season championships. He is a two-time WCHA coach of the year and won the Spencer Penrose Award as top coach in college hockey in 2015. He is a former assistant for the Gophers and Nebraska Omaha.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko, then at St. Cloud State, was coach of the past two U.S. junior national teams, winning gold and bronze.

Sandelin has won two NCAA titles at UMD, including this year, and was head coach of the 2005 U.S. junior national team that won bronze in Grand Forks.

The world junior tournament is Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in British Columbia.