Gallery: The Giant Slide is a staple attraction at the Fair. ] JIM GEHRZïjgehrz@startribune.com (JIM GEHRZ/STAR TRIBUNE) /August 25, 2011/9:30 AM , Falcon Heights** Thousands gathered for opening day of the 2011 Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, MN., Thursday, August 25th. The Fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5th. ORG XMIT: MIN2013082211240911

Gallery: Michelle Sparks,26, aboard her quarter horse Lucky as took a break between events. She is competing with her sister Bree in the Western Saddle Club Association. Temperatures reached the mid-80's at the Minnesota State Fair as it concludes tomorrow on Labor Day. ]Richard Tsong-Taatarii ï richard.tsong-taatarii@startribune.com

Gallery: @nklokphoto The massive crowd at the Minnesota State Fair by @nklokphoto, Nathan Klok.

Gallery: Pa Koua, 13, left, showed off her butterfly outfit to others during a Hmong Fashion Show on the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

Gallery: Carissa Kleinwort, from the Triton FFA, received a kiss from her goat "Tally" on the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

Gallery: Bilise Berkessa, left, and Ayantu Gebremarem, cq, enjoyed one of the rides on the Midway during the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

Gallery: Some chose to view the fair from the Sky Ride on the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

Gallery: Girls washed their cows before giving them up for sale on the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

Gallery: A winning pig is led to an arena to get its award during the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

Gallery: Emily Eilts and her son Haldan, cq, spent some time petting the animals on the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

Gallery: Crowds filled the streets on the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Falcon Heights, MN.

The Minnesota State Fair is poised to win a big blue ribbon of its own this year.

The fair was on track Monday to surpass the 158-year-old event's all-time attendance record — set just a year ago. Before Labor Day's large, merry crowd, which isn't counted till Tuesday, this year's total attendance was 1,826,021 — just 117,698 fair-lovers away from reaching an all-time record.

The existing record is 2016's 1.94 million people. That's about a third of the state's population, although the figure includes some people who prefer multiple doses of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Dan O'Gara, owner of O'Gara's at the Fair, believes the temperate weather may have played a role.

"That 70 to 75 [degrees] is just the sweet spot for eating food and being outside and not having to worry about sweating through your shirt," O'Gara said. O'Gara's is on track to have its best year ever, he said, after 16 years at the fair.

Fair spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger was optimistic on Monday evening about seeing a record when the figure comes out Tuesday afternoon.

Crowds packed the streets Monday, the last day of the 2017 Minnesota State Fair.

"We like to think it's because we put a lot of work into making the fair something new and special every year," she said.

New attractions this year included a boutique shopping and dining area on the second floor of the Grandstand, as well as the Great Big Wheel — known as the largest mobile Ferris wheel in the country.

"People loved that wheel," Dullinger said. "We heard nothing but great reviews about that."

Dullinger said they have also seen record attendance at Grandstand events, including sold-out shows for John Mellencamp and Pentatonix. Other acts included Usher, Stevie Nicks, Jim Gaffigan, Nickelback, Toby Keith, Garrison Keillor, Frankie Valli and The Current's MN Music-On a Stick with Phantogram.

Country star Sam Hunt, who performed Monday evening, also appeared poised to sell out or come close, she said.

"Our bandshell acts this summer were some of the best we've had and the biggest we've had," Dullinger said. "And the crowds were just massive."

The most popular day at the fair this year was Saturday, Sept. 2, which drew 254,431 people.

"You think about that number of people on the grounds and really ... no major issues, that says a lot for the way that the fair operates," O'Gara said.

To put modern attendance into perspective, nearly 600,000 fewer people attended the 1967 Minnesota State Fair, 50 years ago. The record day that year saw 197,000 attendees.

Twitter: @StribRoper