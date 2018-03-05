Ethan Lizak’s runner-up finish at 125 pounds to four-time conference champion Nathan Tomasello of Ohio State was the highest finish among six Gophers wrestlers who earned berths in the NCAA tournament during the Big Ten meet Sunday in East Lansing, Mich.

The other Gophers qualifiers were Mitch McKee (133 pounds), Steve Bleise (149), Jake Short (157), Nick Wanzek (165) and Brandon Krone (184).

The Gophers took seventh as a team with 66.5 points. Ohio State won with 164.5. Penn State, led by a title at 174 pounds by NCAA champion Mark Hall of Apple Valley, was second with 148.

Lineman chooses Gophers

The Gophers received their fourth verbal football commitment for the recruiting Class of 2019, when offensive tackle J.J. Guedet of Washington, Ill., announced Sunday via Twitter that he has accepted a scholarship offer.

Guedet, 6-7, 255 pounds, is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He visited the Gophers on Saturday and gave coach P.J. Fleck his commitment on Sunday morning. Guedet also had offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Iowa, Louisville, Duke and Boston College.

Gophers rally in softball

Sydney Dwyer’s RBI hit in a two-run seventh lifted the Gophers softball team to a 5-3 victory over Colorado State in San Diego. The Gophers had tied the score in the third on Kendyl Lindaman’s three-run homer. It was Lindaman’s sixth homer of the season.

Etc.

• The Gophers’ Josip Krstanovic pulled out the key point at No. 6 singles, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 over Tom Hann of Portland in a 4-3 victory over the Pilots.

• Terrin Vavra hit his first homer of the season, but the Gophers baseball team lost 6-4 to Washington in 10 innings at U.S. Bank Stadium.