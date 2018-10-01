Rutgers got a goal from midfielder Adora Moneme in the 105th minute and defeated the Gophers soccer team 2-1 in two overtimes Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Rutgers (7-1-4, 3-0-1 Big Ten) remained unbeaten in conference games and on the road this season.

For the third time in four matches the Gophers (7-5-1, 3-2-1) played into overtime.

Gophers senior midfielder Emily Heslin scored on a corner kick in the 40th minute, tying it after Rutgers had taken a 1-0 lead on Amirah Ali’s goal in the 13th minute.

The Gophers had opportunities in both halves. They had four first-half corner kicks and seven in the game, and early in the second half they strung together five shots, two of them on the net.

Gophers goalie Maddie Nielsen made four saves. Rutgers’ Meagan McClelland made five.

Carleton women set MIAC scoring record

The Carleton women’s golf team broke the MIAC record it set a year ago, scoring 602 over the first two days of the Women’s Golf Conference Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Carleton left the previous record of 609 behind with a 299 total on Day 2 and held a 40-stroke lead going into the final round Monday. The three-day tournament record is 924.

• Ross Miller used a back-nine 3-under 33 to win the Minnesota Golf Champions at Golden Valley Country Club. Miller finished at 4-under 69 Sunday for a 212 three-day total and beat Donald Constable and Sam Matthew by two shots.

• The Gophers men’s golf team was in ninth place, 14 over par, after the first round of the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills. The Gophers’ Peter Jones was tied for 11th at even-par 72, five strokes off the lead held by Iowa’s Gonzalo Leal. Northwestern led the team standings at 2-under 288, a stroke ahead of Arizona State and Iowa.

Etc.

• Michael Hanson of Wayzata and crew members Tim Siemers and Mark Swift of Maple Grove won six sailboat races and finished second or third in 11 others out of 20 total to win the U.S. Adult Sailing Championship on Lake Minnetonka. Hanson, representing the Inland Lake Yachting Association, finished with 53 points — 16 more than a crew from Louisiana and Alabama.

• Nineteen individuals, including 17 who were players, will be inducted into the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame on Nov. 2 at the St. Cloud Convention Center.

The player inductees: Pat Barrett, Wayne Dahl, Scott Ensrud (also manager, sponsor), the late Michael Gibeau (organizer, promoter), Bob Hartshorn (administrator), Gary Holtz, Howard Kazeck (manager, organizer, sponsor), Dick McNally (coach, organizer), James Milanovich (manager), Joan Montague, the late Walt Nelson, Tom Niederkorn, Jack Norman (manager, administrator, umpire), Jim Prestholdt (manager, promoter, sponsor), Bud Ramsey, Norm Setnicker (coach, umpire) and Leo Tauber.

The other inductees are umpires Charlie Johnson and Ron Moog.

There are more than 5,000 softball teams in Minnesota, more than in any other sport.