Bethany Hasz placed fifth and Megan Hasz 12th, leading the Gophers women to a sixth-place finish at the Big Ten cross-country championship in Lincoln, Neb.
The Gophers finished with 167 points. Michigan won the title with a score of 57. Wisconsin junior Alicia Monson won the individual title with a time of 19 minutes, 49.3 seconds over 6,000 meters.
Bethany Hasz posted a career-best 6K time of 20:14.1 for the Gophers, earning All-Big Ten first team honors. Megan Hasz ran a season-best 20:30.5, good for second-team All-Big Ten honors.
In the men’s race, the Gophers’ Alec Basten finished eighth in a personal-best time of 23:45.1 in the 8K, and Minnesota finished seventh in the team standings with 164 points. Third-ranked Wisconsin won the men’s title with 38 points.
Whitecaps improve to 6-0
The Minnesota Whitecaps kept their record perfect, completing a weekend sweep of the Buffalo Beauts by winning a National Women’s Hockey League game 2-1 at Tria Rink in St. Paul.
Amy Menke scored the winning goal in the third period for the Whitecaps (6-0). Kate Schipper scored the other goal 19 seconds into the game. Dani Cameranesi scored in the first period for the Beauts (2-2).
Etc.
• Minneapolis Washburn senior Emily Covert, who won the girls’ Class 2A cross-country individual title in the fall and the Class 2A 3,200 run last spring, announced on Twitter that she has committed to run for Colorado.
