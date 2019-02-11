The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team rode seven bonus-point victories and two pins to its first Big Ten shutout in seven years, 45-0 over Maryland on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers’ last shutout of a Big Ten opponent came Jan. 15, 2012, against Purdue.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back shutouts; they lost 48-0 on Friday at third-ranked Iowa and will be host to No. 4 Michigan next Friday night.

After a forfeit at 125 pounds, the Gophers went up 18-0 quickly after pins by eighth-ranked Ethan Lizak at 133 and No. 10 Mitch McKee at 141.

In the dual’s lone matchup of ranked wrestlers, No. 1 heavyweight Gable Steveson closed the meet with a 7-4 decision over No. 8 Youssif Hemida, improving to 26-0 at the start of his career.

The Gophers also got technical falls from 19th-ranked Tommy Thorn at 149 and No. 12 Devin Skatzka at 174 and major decisions by No. 8 Steve Bleise (157) and Brandon Krone (184).

Softball rainout

The Gophers’ scheduled softball game against George Mason in Orlando was rained out Sunday, but the team plays in Florida next weekend at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, where opponents will include Notre Dame, top-ranked Florida State and No. 8 Tennessee. The Gophers are 2-1, after winning twice on shutouts in the Orlando tournament before losing 3-1 on Saturday to Mississippi.