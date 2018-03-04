Gophers wrestler Ethan Lizak reached the 125-pound final Saturday in the Big Ten Championships in East Lansing, Mich. Lizak, the 2017 NCAA runner-up, won on a medical forfeit over Nick Suriano of Rutgers in the semifinals.

Mitch McKee, the only other Gopher in the semifinals, lost 6-4 to Luke Pletcher of Ohio State in overtime at 133 pounds.

Lizak defeated Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern 3-2 in the quarterfinals, while McKee beat Corey Keener of Penn State 9-4.

Hamline wins title

Sophomore forward Bre Simon scored two goals to lead Hamline to a 4-1 victory over top-seeded Gustavus in the MIAC women's hockey championship game in St. Peter, Minn. Her second goal, at 10 minutes of the first period, put the Pipers (20-4-3) ahead 2-0 and proved to be the game-winner.

This is Hamline's first ever conference tournament title and secured the Pipers a berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Becca Zarembinski and Darby Dodds, an empty-netter, had Hamline's other goals. Diana Draayer scored a power-play goal for the Gusties with 38 seconds left in the first to make it 2-1.

McKenna Hulslander had 35 saves for Hamline, Amanda Dinella 23 for Gustavus.

• Augsburg defeated Gustavus 3-1 for the MIAC playoffs title in men's hockey on goals by Lukas Gillett and Luke Dietsch. Auggies goalie Nick Schmit made 26 saves,

U softball loses two

The No. 21 Gophers softball team lost twice in the San Diego Classic to other ranked teams.

Cielo Meza pitched a no-hitter as No. 22 Long Beach State beat Minnesota 1-0 in the first game. Meza (9-0) struck out 11 and walked only one. Then No. 3 UCLA routed the Gophers 12-4 in six innings.

Amber Fiser gave up five hits for Minnesota against Long Beach State and tied her single-game career high for strikeouts with 10.

The 49ers scored their run in the fifth on a two-out single, followed by Nichole Fry's triple.

The Bruins pounded out 15 against four pitchers for the Gophers (11-7) who had six hits, but also committed three errors.

Maddie Houlihan was 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI for Minnesota.

U gymnasts win

The No. 25 Gophers women's gymnastics team edged No. 13 Arizona State 196.675 to 196.525 on senior night at the Maturi Pavilion in front of record home crowd of 3,112.

Minnesota's score was a season high. Freshman Lexy Ramler won her sixth all-around title for the Gophers with a 39.375 and also won the vault (9.850) and beam (9.950) and tied for first in floor exercise (9.900) with two teammates. Ivy Lu of Minnesota won the bars (9.950).