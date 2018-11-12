Defending NCAA Division II women's soccer champion Central Missouri State scored a goal in each half of a 2-0 victory over host Bemidji State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

The loss was the first of the season for the Beavers (18-1-2).

Central Missouri advances to the third round and will face Central Oklahoma on Thursday.

Central Oklahoma scored twice in the first 22 minutes and went to defeat Minnesota State Mankato 3-1 on Sunday in Edmond, Okla. Mankato pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Dakota Wendell in the 25th minute, but Central Oklahoma's Katie Killion's second goal, in the 84th minute, made it 3-1.

Division III women

The St. Thomas women's soccer team scored twice in the final 10 minutes to tie the score and force an overtime but lost in a shootout to host Wisconsin-La Crosse in the second round.

Goals in the 52nd and 65th minutes had given La Crosse a 2-0 lead. Tommies sophomore Kate Heimer converted a penalty kick in the 80th minute and then scored in the 86th minute for the Tommies (19-2-1).

After the scoreless overtime, the Eagles outscored the Tommies (19-2-1) in the shootout 3-0 to advance.

Division III men

Two goals by sophomore Halvor Houg led St. Thomas to a 5-0 victory over Wisconsin-Superior in a second-round match at St. Thomas. The Tommies (16-3-2) will play Luther in the third round next weekend. Luther defeated Dominican (Ill.) 3-2 on Sunday.

• Carleton surrendered two goals in the final 12 minutes and lost 2-1 to host University of Chicago in the second round. Sophomore Alvin Bierley scored for the Knights (16-2-3).

Volleyball regional has four NSIC teams

Four NSIC teams will compete at the NCAA Central Regional, which will be hosted by No. 1 seed Nebraska-Kearney.

In the first round, Nebraska-Kearney will face No. 8 Harding, No. 2 Minnesota Duluth will play No. 7 Central Missouri; No. 3 Washburn will play No. 6 Northern State and No. 4 Concordia (St. Paul), the two-time defending national champion, will face No. 5 SW Minnesota State.

Div. III volleyball

Madelyn Pashibin had 19 kills and Arianna Barrett had 18 kills to lead Wisconsin-Eau Claire to a 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 victory over St. Benedict in the championship match of an NCAA regional in St. Peter, Minn. Lauren Mathews and Hunter Weiss each had 11 kills for St. Benedict (26-8).

Etc.

• Forward Jake Braccini, a junior at Buffalo who has committed to the Gophers, was chosen MVP of the inaugural Minnesota High School All-Star Prospects hockey game played Saturday at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. He played for the Blue team, which beat the Red team 7-1.