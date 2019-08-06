The Minnesota Whitecaps signed Audra Richards, a Maplewood native who led the Metropolitan Riveters with eight goals last season as a National Women’s Hockey League rookie.

Richards, 25, was a multisport standout at Tartan and scored 45 goals in 132 career games for the University of Maine.

“The NWHL is truly something special and I am tremendously happy to be a part of it for another season,” Richards said in the news release. “Being able to play in my home state for the first time in seven years will be an incredible experience, knowing I will be with so many of my family members, friends, former and current teammates and opponents.”

North Oaks women makes rowing team

Kate Roach of North Oaks will represent the U.S. in women’s quadruple sculls at the world rowing championships Aug. 25-Sept. 1 in Linz, Austria. Roach and teammates Emily Huelskamp, Sophia Vitas and Lauren Schmetterling were named to the team by USA Rowing following a selection camp.

Former Minneapolis resident Megan Kalmoe was named to the team earlier and will compete in the women’s pair with teammate Tracy Eisser. The world championships are the first chance for countries to qualify boats for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

