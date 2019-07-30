The second annual 3M Open will be played three weeks later than the inaugural one debuted this month, according to next season’s expanded PGA Tour schedule released on Monday.

As expected, it will be played July 23-26 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. That’s one week after the British Open and one week before the Tokyo Olympics’ golf competition.

It will be the tour’s second-to-last weekly tour stop — two weeks before the Wyndham Championship — before August’s FedExCup playoffs. It essentially swaps dates with this week’s World Golf Championship in Memphis.

The inaugural 3M Open, won by 2019 NCAA champion Matthew Wolff, drew a July 4th weekend field that included world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, superstar Phil Mickelson, major championship winners Jason Day, Patrick Reed and others as well as world top-10 player Bryson DeChambeau.

Tournament executive director Hollis Cavner said he prefers the new later date, which the 3M Open will keep for the foreseeable future, even though it conflicts with the Olympics and coincides with the start of Vikings training camp. He’ll likely send a chartered jet to England to bring back British Open participants the Sunday night before his tournament.

JERRY ZGODA

Whitecaps to open season on Oct. 12

The National Women’s Hockey League announced its 2019-20 schedule on Monday, and the Minnesota Whitecaps will open defense of their league championship with a two-game series on Oct. 12-13 against the Metropolitan Riveters at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

The five-team NWHL expanded its schedule to 24 games this season, up from 16, and its fifth season will run from October through March 1. The Whitecaps have one home series in October and one in December before playing half of their 12 home games during a three-week stretch in January, with series against Buffalo (Jan. 11-12), Connecticut (Jan. 18-19) and Boston (Jan. 25-26).

Minnesota, which won the Isobel Cup as an expansion team last season, closes the regular season with a home series against Connecticut on Feb. 29 and March 1. All of the Whitecaps’ series will be played in a Saturday-Sunday format.

The Whitecaps also will play two exhibition games — against the Gophers at Ridder Arena on Sept. 22 and against Minnesota Duluth at AMSOIL Arena on Sept. 29.

North Dakota State is No. 1 in preseason

North Dakota State was tabbed as the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason favorite in a poll of league coaches, media and sports information directors.

NDSU has been picked first in the preseason poll for eight consecutive seasons. North Dakota State has won the league title eight straight years, four times sharing it.

This year, NDSU received 32 of 40 first-place votes and 392 total points in the poll.

South Dakota State, Illinois State and Indiana State also received first-place votes.

Etc.

• The Minnesota Women’s State Open golf tournament will begin Tuesday at Southview Country Club in St. Paul. Among the entrants is Kathryn VanArragon, a 14-year-old from Blaine who won the MGA Women’s State Amateur by five strokes last week at Town & Country Club in St. Paul.

• The Saints lost to the Kansas City T-Bones 5-2 in the first game of an American Association doubleheader at CHS Field. The opener was the completion of a game that was suspended Sunday night because of rain with the Saints ahead 2-0 on a Josh Allen two-run homer. The T-Bones’ Dylan Tice hit two home runs.