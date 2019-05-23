KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Where: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska

When: June 20-23

What: The tournament is one of five women’s majors. The others are the ANA Inspiration, the U.S. Women’s Open, the Evian Championship, and the Women’s British Open.

Top golfers: The top golfers in the women’s world rankings are ANA Inspiration champion Jin-Young Ko of South Korea, Minjee Lee of Australia, Sung Hyun Park of South Korea, Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand, Nasa Hataoka of Japan and South Korea’s Inbee Park, who won the Women’s U.S. Open at Interlachen in 2008.

3M OPEN

Where: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine

When: July 4-7

What: This is the first year on the PGA Tour for the 3M, which was a Champions Tour event the past 26 years.

Top golfers: Seven majors winners — Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Patrick Reed, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover and Jason Dufner — have committed to play. Koepka, winner of the PGA Championship last Sunday, is ranked No. 1 in the world.