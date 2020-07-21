3M Open
Where: TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
When: Thursday-Sunday.
TV: Golf Channel will have coverage from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ch. 4 will pick up coverage from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Defending champion: Matthew Wolff.
Players to watch in 2020: The 156-player field features six players in the top 30 in the world: Dustin Johnson (4), Brooks Koepka (6), Tommy Fleetwood (12), Tony Finau (19), Paul Casey (25) and Bernd Wiesberger (29).
