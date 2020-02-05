U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“This impeached president is not legitimate. I am attending tonight’s address not to confer any legitimacy on his actions, his statements, or his presidency. I am attending on behalf of all of those targeted by this President to say, ‘We are greater than hate.’ My presence tonight is resistance.”

U.S. Rep. Pete Stabuer, R-Minn.

“The sense of optimism I believe can and should be very, very high. … This is isn’t about the impeachment thing, it’s about the state of our country, where we need to go as a nation, what things we need to work on, and I think there’s a whole lot of opportunity for the nation’s capitol and the elected officials to do good stuff. I live my life the glass is half full and I know that the best days are yet to come.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn.

“President Trump presented an optimistic vision for America’s future, and I look forward to continue working on both sides of the aisle for the American people. It’s time for my Democrat colleagues to move past impeachment and join Republicans to reform the prescription drug process to lower prices, secure our southern border, expand trade, and rebuild our nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.”

U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn.

“There is no polite way to say it: It’s been documented that President Trump has explicitly lied more than 16,200 times over the course of his presidency, as compiled by the Washington Post. The president’s chronic inability to tell the truth and be honest with the American people appears to be both a pre-existing and permanent condition.”

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

“We can’t forget the president is right now fighting in court to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the protections for pre-existing conditions people want,” she said. “I’m going to keep working on lowering prescription drug costs.”