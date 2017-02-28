Minnesota’s economic outlook is ticking upward, with the state budget agency forecasting Tuesday a $1.65 billion budget surplus for Gov. Mark Dayton and state lawmakers to work with in the current legislative session.

That’s up from a December estimate of $1.4 billion. The projected surplus is the main measure by which Dayton and lawmakers will make decisions about state spending levels for the next two years.

Budget officials said that while the state’s economic situation has improved, “federal policy unknowns create significant risk” for the state’s finances. That’s a nod to uncertainty around the priorities and actions of the new Trump administration and Republican majorities in the U.S. Congress.

Dayton’s $45.8 billion budget plan, released in late January, proposed using the initial projected surplus to help with priorities like expanding prekindergarten programs, increasing funding for public universities and expanding the state’s MinnesotaCare public health program to serve more people. Republicans lawmakers, who hold majorities in both the state House and Senate, have said they want to use some of the surplus to cut taxes, and focus spending on areas like improving roads and bridges.

The Minnesota Management and Budget office will release full details of the state’s latest budget projections at a news conference late Tuesday morning. Those numbers will help set the stage for budget debates in the final months of this year’s legislative session.