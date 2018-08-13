2018 FALL SPORTS CALENDAR

Monday is the first day of practice for most high school fall sports in Minnesota. Some key dates:

Football

Aug. 30-31: First games for most teams; Oct. 17: Final regular season game for most teams; Oct. 23: First day of playoffs except Class 6A; Oct. 26: Opening round of Class 6A playoffs; Nov. 1-3: Section championship games; Nov. 8-10: State quarterfinals, various sites; Nov. 15-17: State semifinals, U.S. Bank Stadium; Nov. 23-24: Prep Bowl, U.S. Bank Stadium

Volleyball

Aug. 23: First allowed date for matches; Oct. 22: First date of section playoffs; Nov. 1-3: Section finals; Nov. 8-10: State tournament, Xcel Energy Center

Soccer

Aug. 23: First allowed date for games; Oct. 8-9: Section playoffs begin; Oct. 16-18: Section finals; Oct. 23-25: State quarterfinals, various sites; Oct. 30-31: State semifinals, U.S. Bank Stadium; Nov. 2: Championship games, U.S. Bank Stadium

Cross-country

Aug. 23: First allowed date for meets; Oct. 24-26: Section meets; Nov. 3: State meet, St. Olaf College, Northfield

Girls’ tennis

Aug. 16: First allowed date for matches; Oct. 1-5: First week of section tournaments; Oct. 23-26: State tournament, Baseline Tennis Center (2A) and Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center (1A)

Girls’ swimming

Aug. 23: First allowed date for meets; Nov. 7-10: Section meets; Nov. 14-16: State meet, University of Minnesota Aquatic Center

Adapted soccer

Aug. 27: Official start of practice; Sept. 6: First allowed date for games; Nov. 16-17: State tournament, Stillwater High School

Upcoming Star Tribune coverage

Opening day live blog: As teams begin practice Monday, look for photos, social media and more at startribune.com/preps; Aug. 27-30: Football preview week; Sept. 4-5: Fall sports previews