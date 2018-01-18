The Minnesota Orchestra is headed to South Africa, its leaders announced Thursday morning, perhaps becoming the first professional U.S. orchestra to tour the country.

In August, the orchestra will perform in five cities there as part of a celebration of Nelson Mandela on the 100-year anniversary of South Africa’s first black president’s birth.

“It’s not just a tour; it’s not just the music,” said Kevin Smith, the orchestra’s CEO and president. “It’s using the music ... to capture the spirit of Mandela as a leader, as a moral guiding light in terms of building community, reconciliation, transcending the angst and ugly details of everyday politics.”

South Africa is an unusual choice for a U.S. orchestra. After the Minnesota Orchestra’s “transformative” tour to Cuba, in 2015, musicians and leaders “definitely wanted to explore beyond the usual European and Asian venues,” Smith said.

Music Director Osmo Vänskä had been to South Africa in 2014 to conduct the young musicians of the South African National Youth Orchestra and “came back raving about the whole experience,” Smith noted.

The tour will feature South African, American and European music, including the world premiere of a tribute to Mandela by the South African composer Bongani Ndodana-Breen. Along with 50 members of the Minnesota Chorale and the Gauteng Choristers, a South African ensemble, the orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, as well as African songs in local languages. Time in the five cities — Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria, Soweto and Johannesburg — will include residencies and side-by-side rehearsals with students.

Logistically, it’s a tricky trip. Because U.S. orchestras don’t tour Africa, there’s no infrastructure for such a project, Smith said. Planning concerts there requires a lot of groundwork, he noted, especially when trying to attract diverse audiences.

Before leaving Minnesota, the orchestra will bring South Africa here. Its annual Sommerfest will feature the same themes of peace, freedom and reconciliation in ten concerts in July and August. The nonprofit will release more details about that summer series in March.

The tour will cost $2.5 million, Smith said, including some related events in Minnesota. An anonymous couple has donated more than $2 million of that amount. Businesses have also contributed.