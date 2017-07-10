Osmo Vänskä will continue conducting the Minnesota Orchestra through 2022. The orchestra announced Monday morning that Vänskä has signed a new, three-year contract through its 2021-22 season. The extension came early — his current contract expires at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Vänskä started as music director of the Minnesota Orchestra in 2003. The new contract would extend his total tenure to 19 years, tying the orchestra’s two longest serving music directors, Emil Oberhoffer and Stanislaw Skrowaczewski.

JENNA ROSS