Osmo Vänskä will continue conducting the Minnesota Orchestra through 2022. The orchestra announced Monday morning that Vänskä has signed a new, three-year contract through its 2021-22 season. The extension came early — his current contract expires at the end of the 2018-19 season.
Vänskä started as music director of the Minnesota Orchestra in 2003. The new contract would extend his total tenure to 19 years, tying the orchestra’s two longest serving music directors, Emil Oberhoffer and Stanislaw Skrowaczewski.
JENNA ROSS
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
Music
Andris Nelsons follows wife out of Met Opera's 'Tosca'
Conductor Andris Nelsons has followed his wife in departing from the Metropolitan Opera's winter production of Puccini's "Tosca."
Variety
Giant muskie chomping northern pike in Minn. lake racks up 7 million views
The fish-eating-fish viral Facebook video was shot by kayakers on a lake in Itasca State Park.
Celebrities
The Latest: Restraining order issued against Rob Kardashian
The Latest on a temporary restraining order court hearing in an ongoing dispute between reality star Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna (all times local):
National
Winter is always coming for economy on 'Game of Thrones'
From the North comes an army of ice zombies. From the East, an armada led by the "Mother of Dragons." In the South, an evil queen plots world domination.
Variety
Complaint: Religious flyers given to hunter safety class
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is investigating a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation that participants in an agency-sponsored hunter safety class held at a church were given religious flyers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.