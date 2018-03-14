Gallery: Students sit in silence as they rally in front of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Students walked out of school to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged in response to last month's massacre of 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Gallery: Students from James Ferris High School assemble outside of the school during a student walkout, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Jersey City, N.J. Students across the country participate in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Gallery: Students gather on their soccer field during a 17-minute walkout protest at the Stivers School for the Arts, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Dayton, Ohio. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Gallery: Students from Westglades Middle School walk out of their school as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Students across the country participate in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after the deadly shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Gallery: Students at Yarmouth High School participate in a walkout to protest gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Yarmouth, Maine. Leaders of the rally address the crowd from the back of a pick-up truck in front of the school. Yarmouth is one of the few schools in Maine that did not cancel school on Wednesday as the state digs out from the third major winter storm in two weeks.

Gallery: East chapel Hill students hug as they take part in a student walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Students across the country participated in walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after a deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Gallery: Students demonstrate outside the Brooklyn borough hall during a nationwide school walkout to protest gun violence, in New York, March 14, 2018. The 17-minute protests unfolding at hundreds of schools are intended to pressure Congress to approve gun control legislation after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Gallery: Minneapolis North students stand solemnly in a circle in the school's courtyard after walking out of school and linking arms and holding hands. Florida school shooting victims were named at the end of the of the 17 minutes Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN. At other schools in Minnesota and across the nations some students left the school grounds.

Gallery: Students gather at the U.S. Capitol to protest gun violence Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

Students poured out of schools around Minnesota at 10 a.m. Wednesday, joining the east-to-west wave of walkouts nationwide led by students demanding stricter gun laws in response to the Feb. 13 shooting at a Florida high school.

Hundreds of students walked out of Harding High School in St. Paul in one of the largest Minnesota school observances of the #ENOUGH National School Walkout.

In Minneapolis, several dozen North High School students trickled out into the school’s courtyard and held hands while they observed a moment of silence.

In Eden Prairie, a large crowd of students stood together outside Eden Prairie High School’s entrance #15, holding signs and chanting. “As one of the leaders of the walkout, I am extremely proud of my fellow classmates,” said Alexa Tessmann, a student at Eden Prairie High. “I have gained so much respect for every single one of them.”

Participation varied statewide, as schools took different attitudes to the walkout.

At Harding, a PA announcement told students that they “WILL NOT” be disciplined for walking out to participate in the protest. Principal Doug Revsbeck said more than half the school chose to participate. “It’s a learning experience, they’ll never forget the impact their voices had.”

About 50 parents, neighbors and friends of students at Dowling Elementary in Minneapolis, joined hands in silence for 17 minutes outside the school.

Students streamed out of class just before 10 a.m., led by a handmade yellow banner depicting a bullet-ridden school zone sign, saying “It’s easier to buy a gun than my education.”

Dozens held signs calling for tougher gun legislation and donned orange shirts with #Enough written on the back.

Elbira Capetillo-Cortez held a sign with pictures of all 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting. “The fact that it’s so easy to get a gun and not textbooks is proof we need to change something,” she said. She wants more security in schools and additional background checks before gun permits are issued. “It should be a privilege to have a gun.”

Terrionna Martin, a senior, chimed in: “We shouldn’t have to go to school living in fear.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter arrived at Harding to show his support. He and Superintendent Joe Gothard posed for selfies with students, and Gothard told students how proud he is of the planning that went into the demonstration.

“It was incredible,” Gothard said. “ I learned that our students have a lot to say. We have to listen to them.”

But some students wanted more. Once the bell sounded and students filed back inside, a group of about a dozen students stayed behind, surrounding Gothard and Carter and demanding to know how a similar tragedy could be avoided in their community.

Carter assured them that even as minors, their voices mattered. “You got a news helicopter here,” he said. “They’re listening to you.”

Beauty Posey, a senior, stood beside Carter and spoke to a hoard of TV cameras: “Stop what you’re doing and put money into these schools to make them safer,” she begged. “If y’all don’t do it now, in a couple years we’re gonna lose 17 other students.”

Walking back to school with the remaining students, Carter said young people can and will make a change. “We need you not to stop,” he said.

One minute per Florida fatality

The walkout is spearheaded by the Women’s March Youth Empower, a branch of the Women’s March group. The movement has called on students and school staff to vacate schools at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes — each minute to honor the 17 people killed recently by a 19-year-old gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Wednesday’s #ENOUGH National School Walkout, which marks the one-month anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, has resonated with a growing number of Minnesota schools that have vowed to join the campaign against gun violence.

The walkout drew mixed reactions as it unfolded, with some observers supporting the students’ walkout while others criticized the loss of school time and spoke in support of gun rights.

Schools announce their policies

Meanwhile, school districts have issued statements to parents and school administrators outlining their policies, which include not endorsing the protests while respecting students’ free speech rights. However, disciplinary action will be taken if students’ constitutional rights violate school district policies, officials say.

Students pour out of Harding High School in St.Paul in one of the largest Minnesota school events joining the #ENOUGH National School Walkout.

Several school districts, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, say they will not stop walkout participation but they will count the protest departures from school premises as an unexcused absence for students. Students at Minneapolis Public Schools have been told that they will be banned from Wednesday’s after-school activities if they leave school grounds.

Students in the west metro area also are planning a coordinated walkout involving more than a dozen schools. Organizers have urged protesters to wear all black and congregate at their schools’ bus lots at 10 a.m. to observe a moment of silence, listen to personal stories of gun violence and make posters.

Student walkouts have spread nationally since students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., marched on their state capitol to demand gun restrictions.