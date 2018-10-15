A Republican candidate for the Minnesota House said Monday that he is recovering after suffering a concussion from an attack at a restaurant in Benton County a few days earlier.

Shane Mekeland is running for the House in District 15B, an open seat that includes parts of Benton and Sherburne County. He said that last Friday night, he was “blindsided” by an assailant as he spoke to patrons at a business he wouldn’t identify.

Mekeland first publicly described the incident on his campaign’s Facebook page Sunday. In an interview Monday, Mekeland said he waited until Saturday to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office after noticing some lingering side effects. Messages were left seeking comment from Sheriff Troy Heck.

Mekeland described his assailant as a man who was a “much, much bigger person” who “did not seem dangerous” when he first approached to ask questions about Mekeland’s campaign. Mekeland said the man gave no indication of his political leanings, but that remarks the man made as he attacked Mekeland suggested a political motivation.

“It was a typical politically charged statement — not necessarily one way or the other, just a statement in general,” said Mekeland, who declined to elaborate. “But it was in reference to politicians not caring about the middle class.”

Mekeland said law enforcement told him on Monday that they were in touch with the man responsible for the attack and that he admitted to attacking Mekeland unprovoked. He said authorities have not arrested the man and were waiting for medical reports and surveillance footage to determine what level of possible charges to pursue.

Mekeland said he decided to go public about the attack to try to urge a return to “civil discourse.”

“Stay calm, be civil, it’s OK,” Mekeland said Monday. “My parents were on the opposite side for their entire marriage and it was 53 years. I grew up in it, they never fought over it. ... I go to church with the opposite side all the time, we all get along. And let’s just talk about the person not so much as these awful talking points.”

On his Facebook page, however, Mekeland pointed to “the media and the likes of Maxine Waters, Hillary, and Eric Holder” as being responsible for “driving this behavior.”

“As far as resolve, this is exactly the type of thing that will push me, you and other like minded people to fight harder,” he continued, in a reply on a comment thread attached to his post about the attack.

Mekeland is running against Democratic candidate Karla Scapanski and independent Myron Wilson for the seat being vacated by Republican Jim Newberger, who is running for U.S. Senate against Sen. Amy Klobuchar.