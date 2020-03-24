Hospitals have accelerated response plans for COVID-19 and the creation of spillover locations for infected patients with moderate levels of illness, as the pandemic has now reached 262 confirmed cases in Minnesota.

The current rate of increase suggests that all hospitals will have patients admitted for COVID-19 within a week and will see a large surge in early April, said Dr. John Hick, medical director of Hennepin Healthcare and also the Metro Health & Medical Preparedness Coalition that is mapping out a joint metro-hospital response to the pandemic.

“We’re trying to get ready for a really broad range of contingencies,” said Hick, stressing that community adherence to state social distancing measures will dictate the amount of any patient surge.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday morning reported 262 confirmed cases, an increase of 27 from the day before. But state officials have stressed that this is based on limited testing and is likely an undercount of cases in Minnesota. Fifteen patients are currently hospitalized.

The total includes 88 patients who have recovered and no longer require isolation.

Current state guidance is for anyone with fever and respiratory symptoms, regardless of a COVID-19 diagnosis, to remain in isolation for 7 days after symptom onset, or 3 days after a fever has gone away without medication — whichever is longer. Close household contacts are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days as well.

While as many as 80% of COVID-19 cases produce only mild symptoms, the illness caused by a novel coronavirus is more severe for people who are elderly or have other chronic conditions.

Residents in four Minnesota long-term care facilities are being tested for COVID-19 after some tested positive and others reported symptoms, sparking concerns that the coronavirus has been circulating within medically vulnerable populations.

“We have said from the beginning that we know that congregate living settings especially among our elderly are going to be very important to react to very quickly,” said state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We are taking a very proactive approach to working with those facilities.”

Hick said he is feeling better now than even a few days ago about supplies of masks to protect health care workers treating patients, thanks in part to donations of an industrial-grade masks and to hospital policies to reuse masks when safe to do so.

Because COVID-19 can produce severe breathing problems, Hick said the state is bracing for a large number of patients needing intensive care and hospital ventilators. The statewide supply of 1,180 includes some equipment such as surgical anesthesia machines that have been repurposed to serve as ventilators as needed, he said.

The ebb of the flu season has allowed hospitals to reduce their current usage of ventilators and intensive care beds in preparation, though. A week ago, only 5% of the state’s ICU beds were open. Now, that number is at 15%, Hick said.