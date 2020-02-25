Minnesota hospitals and public health agencies are ramping up preparations for a novel coronavirus, which has almost reached global pandemic levels after it emerged in China this winter and spread to at least 37 countries.

While the U.S. continues efforts such as travel restrictions and quarantines to limit the introduction of the virus into the country, state and federal officials said Tuesday that local cases are inevitable and that the virus will eventually spread from person to person. So far, the 14 infections identified within the U.S. have only involved people who traveled to China or their spouses.

“We are preparing … for not if, but when, we end up with a case in Minnesota,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

A key first step is increasing protections for health care workers, who will be urgently needed to treat cases of so-called Covid-2019 in the absence of vaccines or specific medications for the virus. While the severity of this virus remains unclear, reports from China showed that it could spread quickly among health care providers treating patients without adequate precautions.

State hospital and health care leaders have been talking in weekly teleconferences about their preparedness and their supplies of masks, gowns, visors and other disposable items that protect workers.

Some stockpiles created after the 9/11-related bioterrorism scares weren’t maintained, and some supplies stored up after the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic have reached their expiration dates, said Kris Ehresmann, who directs infectious disease programs for the Minnesota Department of Health.

A health worker wore a protective suit at the infectious disease clinic in Zagreb, Croatia, where the first coronavirus case in Croatia is hospitalized, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Croatia confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man who had been to Milan, the capital of Lombardy, Italy. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

While hospitals are stocking up on new supplies, Ehresmann said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also is examining whether some expiration dates were too conservative and whether older protective equipment remains usable.

“The challenge with a pandemic is that everybody is dealing with everything at the same time,” she said.

Federal health officials called on local public health agencies and individual families to take precautions, even if the end result is being overprepared for a virus that isn’t fully understood. The latest estimates suggest that 80% of infected people suffer mild symptoms, but as many as 2% of infected people die.

That would be a higher fatality rate than those seen in recent flu pandemics, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Risks appear greatest for people who are older or have underlying health problems.

The virus also appears to have an R-nought value of around 2.2, which means one infected person would be likely to spread it to that many people. While lower than the R-nought of 18 for measles, Osterholm said that also is higher than the rate for some of the worst seasonal influenza viruses.

Trying to prevent the spread of such a virus is “like trying basically to stop the wind,” he said. “We need to really get away from the idea of containment, which can’t happen, and focus more on mitigation. What are we going to do about it?”

Minnesota was not among the first states to receive kits from the CDC to test on its own for coronavirus, because it neither had a federal quarantine site for travelers at risk for infection nor one of the specially designated airports to receive returnees from high-risk areas of China.

Minnesota and other states have since received test kits, but they were found in quality checks to be unusable, Ehresmann said. So for now, the state continues to send samples to the CDC for confirmation.

The state sent three samples to the CDC in January after people who had recently traveled to China became ill, but testing found they didn’t have the virus.

Ehresmann said a fourth sample was just sent Monday, after someone in the state became ill following recent travels to Southeast Asia (although not to China). That person has agreed to remain in voluntary isolation until the test results come back.

Hospitals have learned lessons from preparations for the global spread of Ebola in 2014, said Dr. Rahul Koranne, president of the Minnesota Hospital Association. He said suppliers must help by increasing the availability of masks and other disposables, and federal authorities must help by providing more timely funding.

Local testing also will be crucial because it will produce more rapid information about a suspect case, he said. “If we don’t hear about the test in a timely fashion, this individual will be in isolation and we will all be worried about who else [he or she has] been exposed to.”

Ehresmann said as of this week that the state health department has been expanding its communications to include businesses, which can help by creating policies that allow sick people to work from home so they don’t potentially spread the virus to others.

The CDC also is asking individuals and businesses to support non-pharmaceutical interventions that can limit the spread of the virus. Those range from more frequent cleaning of high-contact surfaces to the creation of online classes so students can learn at home when their schools have infection risks to the cancellation of elective surgeries or mass public events.

The virus could reach the U.S. and have only a modest impact, or it could end up having a seasonal cycle and wane by summer, but the nation needs to be prepared, said the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

“The spread in other countries has certainly raised our level of concern and raised our level of expectation that we are going to have community spread here,” she said. “That’s why we’re asking folks in every sector as well as people within their families to start planning for this.”

Ehresmann said the age-old measures of washing hands, covering coughs, and refraining from touching mouths and noses will help. Families don’t need to panic, she added, but they should make sure they have supplies on hand if they ever need to be confined at home.

“We’re not talking about stocking up for Armageddon,” she said, “but just, if you and your family are sick for a while, and can’t get to the store, do you have enough soup or other nonperishable items that you would need?”