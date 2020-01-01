The Gophers are hoping to win their first New Year's Day game since their 1962 Rose Bowl triumph. Click below for stats, game facts, news and more before and during today's Outback Bowl between Minnesota and Auburn.

Kickoff: Noon

Traveling well: Minnesota fans invade Tampa

Megan Ryan's Auburn scouting report and game prediction

TV: ESPN | Radio: 100.3 FM, Gophers Sports Network | Satellite: Sirius 105 (Minnesota feed), 121 (Auburn), 137 (National). XM 190 (Minnesota), 195 (Auburn), 207 (National).

