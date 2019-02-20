The girls' state hockey tournament is being telecast live on Channel 45. If you're not near a television, click here to go to the games on prep45.com.

Here is today's schedule:

Class A:

Breck vs. Mound Westonka, 11 a.m.

Proctor/Hermantown vs. Warroad, 1:30 p.m.

Class AA:

Brainerd/Little Falls vs. Andover, 6 p.m.

Edina vs. Minnetonka, 8:30 p.m.

In-game updates from the Star Tribune staff are here.

The state gymastics tournament is being shown live on the web by Prep Spotght TV.

To watch, click here. Sessions are at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Want to see the Star Tribune's list of the 25 best players to appear in the first 25 years of the girls' state tournament? Click here.

For complete hockey tournament coverage, go to our girls' hockey hub.