The chief of staff of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) will resign from her post, extending a remarkable exodus of top leaders from the state’s largest agency.

Stacie Weeks, who was appointed DHS chief of staff in February, announced her plans Tuesday in a message to staff.

Her departure follows the resignations of three other top administrators at DHS in less than a week and creates a leadership vacuum at the sprawling, $17.5 billion agency that serves 1.2 million people, including many of the state’s most vulnerable populations.

On Monday, Commissioner Tony Lourey resigned from his position, which followed the departures the previous week of his two top deputies. Pam Wheelock, who was most recently chief operating officer at Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and brings a long resume in the public and private sectors, has taken over as acting commissioner of the agency.

No reasons have been given for any of the departures by DHS officials or the administration of Gov. Tim Walz, except to say that Lourey felt his “management style” was no longer appropriate to the agency’s needs.

Prior to her current role at DHS, Weeks served as director of public policy and advocacy at Hennepin Healthcare and before that worked with Lourey in the Minnesota Senate. Weeks did not immediately return calls or e-mails Wednesday.