A year after rock legend Prince died, Minnesota will pay homage to its native son.

Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith declared Friday “Prince Day” in the state of Minnesota in conjunction with other events scheduled throughout the Twin Cities.

“Prince and his phenomenal talents led an era of music and showcased Minnesota to the world,” said Governor Mark Dayton. “This day, we honor a magnificent artist, celebrate his great legacy, and thank him for always making Minnesota his home.”

To honor the legend, the Interstate 35 bridge spanning the Mississippi River will be lit in purple Thursday and Friday nights in memory of Prince who died of an accidental drug overdose on April 21, 2016. The Lowry Bridge will also be bathed in purple lights, as will the IDS Center, U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field.