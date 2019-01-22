The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit arguing that state laws make it too hard to get rid of bad teachers and threaten students’ right to an adequate education.

The ruling in the case of Forslund v. Minnesota comes nearly three years after a group of parents from Minneapolis, St. Paul, Eagan and Duluth, sued the state. They contended that laws related to teacher contracts, tenure and dismissal protected ineffective teachers and resulted in more qualified — but less tenured — teachers being let go. The lawsuit suggested that those laws violated the constitution because they resulted in some students ending up with bad teachers and missing out on the adequate education they are entitled to under state law.

In the unanimous ruling, Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Tracy Smith wrote that the parents’ lawsuit alleged — but did not prove — that their students were receiving an inadequate education because of poor teaching, or that the law had directly resulted in harm to a specific group of students.

Smith wrote that the parents argued that “they need only allege that effective teaching is essential to an adequate education and that their children run the risk of encountering ineffective teaching because of the challenged statutes. We disagree.”

The lawsuit was one of several backed by educational advocacy groups including the New York-based Partnership for Educational Justice, which was involved in similar lawsuits over teacher tenure in New York, New Jersey and California.

The Court of Appeals ruling on Tuesday was its second in the Forslund v. Minnesota case.

The lawsuit was initially filed in April 2016. Six months later, Ramsey County District Court Judge Margaret Marrinan dismissed the case, writing that the parents’ claims that their children’s rights had been violated as a result of teacher-tenure provisions were not backed up by evidence. In her opinion, Marrinan said students have the right to attend school, but not the right to having an “effective teacher.” Moreover, she said it was not the court’s job to assess what makes for an adequate education.

The parents appealed the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which in September 2017 sided with the lower court and dismissed the case. The Minnesota Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal of that decision, but the case was put on hold after a June 2018 ruling in a separate case related to school segregation. In that case, the state’s high court ruled that it was the place of the courts —and not the Minnesota Legislature — to determine the standards of an adequate education.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the Court of Appeals acknowledged the Supreme Court’s ruling in the segregation case, noting that it was now clear that the court was the right venue to consider the teacher-tenure matter. Still, Smith wrote, the court disagreed with the central arguments of the lawsuit, and came to the same conclusion as it did in its first review.