Communities across Minnesota are still debating whether to accept refugees after a Trump administration executive order issued last fall required local approval before any resettlement.

Beltrami and St. Louis counties are expected to vote on the issue later today.

The Trump administration’s executive order has sparked tense discussion across the state among local officials, who have voiced frustration at finding themselves thrust into the national issue. Commissioners in Kandiyohi County in western Minnesota voted 3-2 in December to accept refugees after heated debate.

Trump issued the executive order in September. Supporters cheered when he mentioned the policy requiring written consent at an October rally in Minneapolis.

“As you know, for many years, leaders in Washington brought large numbers of refugees to your state from Somalia without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers …You should be able to decide what is best for your own cities and for your own neighborhoods,” Trump told the crowd at Target Center.

Resettlement agencies must submit their placement strategies to the U.S. Department of State by the end of January, based on the letters of consent they receive. Those decisions take effect June 1. If local jurisdictions do not take action, refugees may not be placed there. But the law only applies to the initial settlement of refugees; those who have already settled in the U.S. can still move anywhere they wish.

Gov. Tim Walz, a DFLer who has spoken out against Trump’s immigration policies, submitted a letter consenting to refugees being resettled in the state, saying, “The inn is not full in Minnesota.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican in a state with high presidential approval ratings, also recently gave approval for refugee resettlement as long as local governments consented. But Burleigh County, which includes the city of Bismarck, voted 3-2 to limit refugee resettlement to no more than 25 people in 2020.