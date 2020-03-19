Twelve more cases of COVID-19 were detected by the Minnesota Health Department (MDH) laboratory on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 89.

With new testing restrictions, the actual number of cases in Minnesota is not known.

“We now have six cases that are evidence of community transmission. That means that we have more COVID-19 circulating in Minnesota than our case numbers would suggest,” Kris Ehresmann, MDH infectious disease director said Wednesday.

The change was made partly because of a global shortage of supplies needed to process the tests. MDH said it will focus its testing efforts on hospitalized patients, health care workers and those who live in nursing homes and other facilities that house groups of people.

Ehresmann added that testing for COVID-19 in people who have mild symptoms is not necessary because there is no treatment for this new coronavirus. Instead, people who are sick should stay home.

People with more serious symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath, should contact a doctor.

Some private medical laboratories are testing. Generally, a physician will not order a test if a patient does not have symptoms, which take two to 14 days to develop. The test is unlikely to detect the virus before that happens.

MDH processed tests for about 300 patients Wednesday and so far has run tests for 3,038 patients.

