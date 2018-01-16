Forget Frosty. Three brothers from New Brighton have moved way beyond snowmen.

For seven winters, the Bartz brothers (Austin, Connor and Trevor) have sculpted a mega-sized sea creature out of the white stuff on their front lawn. The attraction, which lasts as long as freezing temperatures, draws gawkers from all over the Twin Cities, and raises money for clean water around the world.

Last year, the brothers collected more than $26,000 for charity from fans of their handicraft. (Watch a video from a previous year above.)

Tonight (Jan. 16), the Bartzes will welcome their latest ocean-dweller to landlocked Minnesota: a 19-foot-tall lobster.

The newest addition to their icy menagerie will be unveiled at 7 p.m. in front of their home, 2777 16th St. NW., New Brighton.

Despite designing a monumental feat in flurries each year, Austin says none of the brothers were particularly artistic growing up. “But we found a new form of art that we could work with,” he said.

The Bartz Brothers (Austin, Trevor and Connor) took around 300 hours to build this 37 feet long snow turtle a couple years ago.

On Facebook, people can vote for the name of the snow lobster. It’s between Diggs and Crawford. And after this past weekend’s miraculous Vikings win, it’s no surprise that Diggs (after Stefon) is in the lead.

The Bartzes hope Minnesota weather stays cool enough to keep the lobster from melting before the Super Bowl. “We’re going to try our best to keep it looking good,” Austin said.