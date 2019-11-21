'Depression Groove'

Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles and Hank Williams have more in common than just being classic American singers. Their LPs and those of 44 other artists from the 1950s, '60s and '70s are reimagined in this exhibition by Twin Cities artist Chris Larson. He arranges the 107 album covers into clusters — 25, 16, 9, 3, 2 — or one, and then scrapes record-like grooves into them with wood and sandpaper, or marks them with graphite. A Ray Charles album cover now homes in on the musician's teeth and the word "Western," and a Hank Williams cover zeros in on the singer's eyes. This work is part of Larson's larger ongoing series "Heavy Rotation" (2011), referring to the musicians who were born during the Great Depression and found a way out of poverty through the music industry. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Ends Nov. 30. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. Free. 952-473-8333 or burnetart.com)

alicia eler