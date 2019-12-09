The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ordered state regulators to rework a long-awaited water pollution permit related to Minntac’s leaking 1960s-era tailings basin, saying it might need tougher standards to protect local waters.

The decision kicks the contentious permit back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), which issued the updated version last year after allowing Minntac to operate for more than two decades with an expired, temporary permit.

At issue are pollutants — primarily the mining byproduct sulfate — leaking into nearby waters from Minntac’s 13-square-mile, unlined basin. The basin holds mine waste from Minntac’s mine in Mountain Iron, which is owned by Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. and is the country’s largest taconite operation.

The state’s updated water quality permit called for U.S. Steel to reduce sulfate in the basin within 10 years and install a collection system to capture and return contaminants leaking out of the western side of the basin.

U.S. Steel appealed the permit because the MPCA denied its request for a variance from groundwater-quality standards, and also denied its request to hold a contested-case hearing.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the environmental group WaterLegacy separately appealed, arguing that the contaminants seeping out into surface water — directly and through groundwater — were violating water quality standards and decimating downstream wild rice.

The appeals were bundled. And in a complicated decision, state Appeals Court Judge Jeanne M. Cochran found that the MPCA did not err when it concluded that the federal Clean Water Act doesn’t govern industrial discharge into groundwater. The Act is ambiguous, and the agency’s interpretation was reasonable, she said.

However, she said the MPCA did err by applying so-called Class 1 water-quality standards — standards set for human drinking water — to determine groundwater conditions for the permit. Because of that, she said, she couldn’t make a decision on U.S. Steel’s challenge for a variance and an administrative hearing.

Cochran also agreed with the tribe and WaterLegacy that the MPCA failed “to take the requisite ‘hard look’ ” at the potential need to include stringent water-quality-based effluent limits for pollutants such as sulfate, known as WQBELS, in the Minntac permit. Cochran instructed the MPCA “to make substantiated findings” regarding the whether WQBELs are required in the permit.

The absence of these clear, numeric standards for pollutant in wastewater is at the heart of ongoing disputes over the water quality permit the MPCA issued last year to PolyMet Mining for the state’s first copper-nickel mine on the Iron Rage.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which filed a friend of the court brief, said the Appeals Court decision underscores its view that the MPCA doesn’t effectively regulate the mining industry.

“We’ve been waiting almost three decades now for a modern permit to regulate Minntac’s water pollution and again, it’s failed,” the center’s spokesman Aaron Klemz said.

Officials at the MPCA and U.S. Steel could not immediately be reached Monday morning.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.