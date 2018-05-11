More than 1,600 people attended the sold-out Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Gala at the Hilton in downtown Minneapolis.
In addition to a silent auction, dinner and a performance by the 400-member Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge choir, the evening featured stories of recovery and hope.
Funds raised from the annual event are used in the long-term recovery programs provided by the challenge, the mission of which is to help restore hope to individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Stage & Arts
The apocalypse is now in bleak world of 'Marisol'
REVIEW: After a quarter-century, the Obie-winning play feels freshly relevant.
Home & Garden
Twin Cities Public TV's longtime CEO to step down
Leader for more than two decades, Jim Pagliarini is credited with sparking innovation at TPT.
National
Cyberattack on Tennessee election website preceded outage
An intentional cyberattack and suspicious activity by foreign computers preceded the crash of a website that was reporting results in a Tennessee county's primary elections,…
Stage & Arts
A dark comedy about two Minneapolis couples behaving badly
REVIEW: Bleak comedy "Sublime" gets its premiere. Who knew Linden Hills was such a hotbed for vice?
Variety
Most hated bridge in Minneapolis was an ugly, deadly road hazard
A brief history of "Old Man Viaduct," which lasted a century.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.