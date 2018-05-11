More than 1,600 people attended the sold-out Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Gala at the Hilton in downtown Minneapolis.

In addition to a silent auction, dinner and a performance by the 400-member Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge choir, the evening featured stories of recovery and hope.

Funds raised from the annual event are used in the long-term recovery programs provided by the challenge, the mission of which is to help restore hope to individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

















