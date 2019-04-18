Minnesota's employment picture brightened a bit in March as employers added 1,300 jobs and the state jobs agency found that they didn't cut as many jobs in February as first believed.

The state's unemployment rate rose to 3.2%, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said. That's up from 3.1% in February and 3.0% in January.

While the monthly figures are volatile, Minnesota has experienced a clear slowdown in hiring and job creation during the start of 2019. For four months last year, Minnesota's unemployment rate was 2.8%, the lowest level since 1999.

The state's employers and workers since the recession a decade ago have performed more strongly than the U.S. labor force, with both a higher percentage of workforce participation and a lower percentage of unemployed. But as that performance stretched on, Minnesota's job growth increasingly lagged the nation's.

And now, job growth has slowed to a near trickle. For the 12 months ended March 31, the state added about 7,600 jobs, a growth rate of 0.3% to a base of nearly 3 million working Minnesotans.

That's at least a step back into positive territory. For the 12 months ending Feb. 28, Minnesota lost about 700 jobs, the first in a 12-month period since the recession in 2008 and 2009.

More broadly, Minnesota is running out of fuel for job growth. Labor force participation is already high, baby boomers are retiring, fewer people are coming out of high schools and colleges now than a decade ago and immigration to the state took a big hit over the last two years. Meanwhile, unemployment benefits claims in the state are also near record low levels.

"We are at very tight conditions and the availability level of workers is keeping a lid on our ability to grow jobs at the rates we have seen in the past," said Steve Hine, labor market analyst at DEED.