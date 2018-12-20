Minneapolis will play host to ESPN’s Summer X Games for the third year in a row next August, and once again organizers will give attendees a sporty mix of electronic, hip-hop and rock concerts as a side-show attraction.

Hitmaking Los Angeles DJ/producer Diplo of Major Lazer notoriety, legendary New York rap crew Wu-Tang Clan (who were worth every last dolla, dolla bill paid to get them to Soundset in May), late-‘90s soft-metal band Incubus and a new group featuring two Foo Fighters, Chevy Metal, will top out the X Games 2019 summer concerts. The shows will take place Aug. 1-4 at the Armory, just across Commons Park from U.S. Bank Stadium where the games are held.

Two of the Twin Cities' most electrifying live acts of the past decade-plus, P.O.S. and the Blind Shake, will also add some fitting bump and grind to the alt-sport action.

As in past years, tickets are available separately for the concerts starting as low as $20, or they can be bought in bundled packages with the games themselves. Go to xgames.com/tickets for more info.

Here are the daily lineups, plus a video ESPN made on the newly reborn Armory before last year's concerts.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Chevy Metal (featuring Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins and Wiley Hodgen)

SWMRS

Friday, Aug. 2

Wu-Tang Clan

P.O.S.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Diplo

Sunday, Aug. 4