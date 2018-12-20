Minneapolis will play host to ESPN’s Summer X Games for the third year in a row next August, and once again organizers will give attendees a sporty mix of electronic, hip-hop and rock concerts as a side-show attraction.
Hitmaking Los Angeles DJ/producer Diplo of Major Lazer notoriety, legendary New York rap crew Wu-Tang Clan (who were worth every last dolla, dolla bill paid to get them to Soundset in May), late-‘90s soft-metal band Incubus and a new group featuring two Foo Fighters, Chevy Metal, will top out the X Games 2019 summer concerts. The shows will take place Aug. 1-4 at the Armory, just across Commons Park from U.S. Bank Stadium where the games are held.
Two of the Twin Cities' most electrifying live acts of the past decade-plus, P.O.S. and the Blind Shake, will also add some fitting bump and grind to the alt-sport action.
As in past years, tickets are available separately for the concerts starting as low as $20, or they can be bought in bundled packages with the games themselves. Go to xgames.com/tickets for more info.
Here are the daily lineups, plus a video ESPN made on the newly reborn Armory before last year's concerts.
Thursday, Aug. 1
- Chevy Metal (featuring Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins and Wiley Hodgen)
- SWMRS
Friday, Aug. 2
- Wu-Tang Clan
- P.O.S.
Saturday, Aug. 3
- Diplo
Sunday, Aug. 4
- Incubus
- The Blind Shake
