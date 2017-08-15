Minneapolis is getting into the running to play host to World Cup soccer.

U.S. Bank Stadium, the 63,000-seat new home of the Vikings, is one of 49 stadiums in consideration to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, the United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada announced Tuesday. And Sports Minneapolis, powered by Meet Minneapolis, has already announced its intention to pursue the opportunity.

“Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium already have a reputation for securing major sporting events with the upcoming Super Bowl LII, the 2017 and 2018 X Games and NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2019,” said Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis and executive director of Sports Minneapolis, in a news release. “Along with our support of the Expo 2023 bid (World’s Fair), being included in this process demonstrates our readiness to welcome the world to our destination. We are very excited to begin this process.”

The committee reached out to 44 cities in three nations inquiring about their interest in hosting World Cup matches. The cities have until Sept. 5 to respond. Of the interested cities, the committee will create a shortlist in late September before cities prepare a final bid in early January. The official bid for the tournament, due March 16, will have 20 to 25 stadiums on it.

Sport Minneapolis will work with U.S. Bank Stadium, the city of Minneapolis and other partners to create a comprehensive bid, as cities need to provide information about transportation, experience playing host to major events, accommodations, environmental protection initiatives, potential venues and more, according to Sport Minneapolis’ release.

Minnesota United, the state’s Major League Soccer team in its inaugural season, is building a soccer-specific, natural-grass stadium in the St. Paul Midway neighborhood, to open in 2019. But with a capacity of about 19,000, it wouldn’t meet the requirements of hosting a World Cup match, which is 40,000 at least.

U.S. Bank Stadium, as a turf surface, would need to install grass ahead of the matches. It hosted an international friendly last August between AC Milan and Chelsea and had natural grass brought in for the event.

“The Twin Cities are among the greatest communities in North America and represent the best in all aspects of living,” said United team owner Bill McGuire, per a release. “We have a long-standing and growing passion for soccer that emanates from our diverse community. As a dynamic and progressive region with great businesses, outdoor spaces, artistic and sports facilities, we can provide an unparalleled location and showcase for the World Cup and the international audience that recognizes it as the pinnacle of sporting events.”

Morocco is also intending to bid for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA will choose the host at the FIFA Congress in June 2018.