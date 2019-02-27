Star Tribune earned its second Top Ten award Tuesday when it was named one of the Top Ten daily newspaper sports sections in the nation by the Associated Press Sports Editors.
Earlier, the Star Tribune's web sports section won that honor in the digital competition.
More results will be announced later this week.
Other newspapers in the Top Ten are the Chicago Tribune, Houston Chronicle, Buffalo News, New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Seattle Times, Washington Post and USA Today.
