The Star Tribune's web sports section is one of 10 winners in the Associated Press Sports Editors digital sports competition.

Competing in the contest's highest division, it is the eighth time in 10 years that the Star Tribune's sports web site has won the honor, which was announced Sunday night at the Associated Press Sports Editors meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Others in the Top 10 were the Boston Globe, ESPN, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Philadelphia Inquirer, Seattle Times, USA Today and Washington Post.

The Star Tribune was the only Minnesota news organization to win an award in the competition. The Grand Forks Herald was named honorable mention in its category.

