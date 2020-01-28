Screening for a novel coronavirus is being added at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, along with 14 others, as health officials race to contain the spread of a virus that started in China but has now appeared in more than 60 countries.

Federal health officials announced the heightened airport screening on Tuesday along with new recommendations against nonessential travel to China, where the rapidly spreading virus has been confirmed in more than 4,500 infections and 100 deaths.

While China has shut down flights out of Wuhan, the epicenter of this viral outbreak, health officials said some travelers had been in that region and then traveled to other locations before coming to the U.S.

“We’re going to be … identifying ill travelers returning from China so that we can make sure they are appropriately treated so that they don’t pass on this illness to others,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at a news conference in Washington, D.C.

The CDC has confirmed five cases in the U.S. of infection with the virus, all involving people who recently traveled to China. The agency is analyzing lab specimens from another 73 people who suffered fever and respiratory symptoms following recent travels to China. Testing has ruled out 32 suspect cases, though, including two from Minnesota.

The Minneapolis airport is one of roughly 20 U.S. airports or ports with CDC quarantine stations. Medical personnel have the authority at these stations to detain anyone who appears through screening to be at risk for carrying a serious infectious disease. CDC officials at these stations can then deny the at-risk travelers entry into the U.S., or isolate them in hospitals or at their homes to reduce the risk that they spread any infectious disease to others.

Messonnier said these quarantine stations are working daily to prevent travelers from bringing infectious diseases into the U.S., but will expand on those activities to monitor for cases of the novel coronavirus, known formally as 2019-nCoV. In addition to asking questions and taking the temperatures of people returning from China, Messonnier said the airport screeners will educate the travelers about what to do if they develop symptoms once back home.

Health officials acknowledged that they are still learning about the novel coronavirus, including how easily it spreads and whether it is any more severe than the well-known coronaviruses that are leading causes of colds and pneumonia infections in the U.S. every year. Some researchers have concluded that it is much less contagious than measles but can spread about as easily as seasonal influenza viruses.

The added screening at 15 airports is in addition to ongoing screening at five U.S. airports in New York, Texas, California and Illinois that regularly receive direct flights from China.

Whether specific screening activities for the novel coronavirus are already underway at the Minneapolis airport is unclear. The director of the CDC station at the Minneapolis airport, Dr. Arnold Vang, said he had not been given permission from his agency to discuss activities there.

A spokesman for the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport said any screening activities have not had an impact on general operations or flight schedules.