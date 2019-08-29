High-quality photos and a little help from the public are what law enforcement is counting on to find the man who held up a Minneapolis bank earlier this month.

The robbery occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the Wells Fargo branch on 34th Avenue S. at the corner with E. 50th Street, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the man threatened to be armed but showed no weapon before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as being in his mid-20s to late 30s, possibly of mixed race, and 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The suspect also has facial hair — clearly seen in a series of bank surveillance photos — but police believe that some or all of it might be fake.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.crimestoppersmn.org. All Tips are anonymous and anyone providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.