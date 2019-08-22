Minneapolis police are asking for help finding an 8-year-old boy who went missing late Wednesday.
Jayvion DeShawn Moore was last seen about 8 p.m. at a play area near his residence on the 400 block of N. 7th Street, police said in a statement.
They gave this description of Jayvion: He is about 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and was wearing a gray or white shirt, gray shorts and sandals. He might have been riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
