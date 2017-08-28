The Minneapolis Police Department’s front office got a makeover.

New police Chief Medaria Arradondo named his new executive leadership team Monday after taking over the department earlier this month.

• Assistant Chief Mike Kjos, a 29-year department veteran, takes over as Assistant Chief — Arradondo’s former position — after working as a patrol officer and supervisor in the 1st, 3rd and 4th Precincts. He has helmed the 1st and 4th precincts as an Inspector before he was name Deputy Chief of Patrol.

• Deputy Chief/Chief of staff Art Knight, who has served the department for 25 years, has served in various investigative roles and assignments in Public Housing, Sex Crimes, Family Violence and Assault and has worked in the 3rd and 4th precincts. In his new role, Knight will serve as a liaison between the department and various communities it serves.

• Deputy Chief of Investigations Erick Fors has served various roles since joining the department 19 years ago, including in the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th precincts. He will now oversee the department’s Investigative Bureau, which includes al investigative units under both the Violent Crimes and Special Crimes Investigations Divisions.

• Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Henry Halvorson, a 25-year veteran, will lead many internal aspects of the department, including Training, Internal Affairs, Records Information, Property and Evidence, and the Community Service Officer Program. He has served as a patrol officer, Lieutenant and investigator.

• Former Deputy Chief Bruce Folkens will now be the Commander of the new Juvenile Division, while former Deputy Chief Travis Glampe will command the new Technology & Support Services Division.

The changes come a week after Arradondo was confirmed as the city’s 53rd police chief. He was appointed by Mayor Betsy Hodges to serve out the unexpired term of Janeé Harteau, who was ousted amid a public uproar over the shooting of Justine Damond by a Minneapolis officer.