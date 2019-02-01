Robert Bly in St. Paul, 2014. Star Tribune photo by Jeff Wheeler.

Venerable poet Robert Bly turned 92 in December, and, like 92-year-olds everywhere (or not!), he has a new book out. "Collected Poems" spans his long and mighty career, from his first book, "Silence in the Snowy Fields" and his National Book Award-winning collection, "Light Around the Body" (here's a link to the speech he gave that night) through his 30 or more subsequent collections.

Bly was born in Minnesota and grew up on a farm outside of Madison. He was educated at Harvard University and now lives in Minneapolis. He is a poet, a writer, an editor, and a translator; he has won the Robert Frost Medal, a Guggenheim, and many other honors.

At 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 a group of his friends and fellow writers will gather at Plymouth Congregational Church in MInneapolis to celebrate his new book as well as his long and productive career. About 30 poets and writers will read from the new collection, including Jim Moore, Mary Moore Easter, Cary Waterman, James Lenfestey, Matt Rasmussen, Freya Manfred, Michael Dennis Browne, Patricia Kirkpatrick and others.

Bill Duffy, who started the seminal magazine "The Fifties" with Bly, will be there, as well as Bly's biographer, Mark Gustafson, and others. Music will be provided by Zachary Cohen, principal bassist of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

The event is free and open to the public. Books and broadsides of Bly's poems will be for sale.

For more information, check out the Facebook page for the event.