Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposed adding 14 new police officers during his annual budget address Thursday, far fewer than what the city’s police chief requested.

Frey’s budget address, delivered Thursday over the shouts of protesters to the City Council at City Hall, comes as city leaders are already divided over whether to expand the police force. In July, Chief Medaria Arradondo said the city needed to add 400 patrol officers by 2025 in order to improve response times. But that request has already been opposed by several council members.

In the middle was Frey, who had said he planned to ask for more officers as long as it fell within the city’s budget.

Of the 14 proposed officers, three would be assigned to a newly reconstituted traffic unit; three would be investigators for the sexual assault and domestic violence units; and eight would be neighborhood outreach officers that would walk a beat.

“There is no time to waste on false choices and binary options in addressing the causes of crime and violence in our city,” Frey said. “We need safety beyond policing, but we still need police.”

The mayor also proposed adding civilian positions to the city’s homeless outreach effort, sexual assault unit and domestic violence unit.

In all, Frey’s proposed budget would result in a 6.95% increase to the property tax levy, or about $374 million in total property taxes, a figure slightly lower than the 7.02% increase forecast in this year’s budget.

Frey proposed $31 million in one-time funding toward the city’s affordable housing programs, an amount second only to the $40 million approved in last year’s budget. The money would also bolster the city’s contingency fund for unexpected expenses.

During his address, Frey announced the creation of several “cultural districts” that would receive additional funding from the city, including East Lake Street, Franklin Avenue and 38th Street. He also proposed $75,000 as an alternative to cash bail, a pilot led by City Attorney Susan Segal.

The proposed budget will be discussed and voted upon by a council already skeptical of how adding more police officers would contribute to public safety in the city.

Frey’s address was delayed by police accountability protesters, whose heckling prompted City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins to repeatedly warn them they would removed and then temporarily adjourn the meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for updates.