Dayquan Hodge was speeding up to 105 miles-an-hour last year through a south Minneapolis neighborhood seconds before he ran his third red light of the night and broadsided a pickup truck that wrapped around a pole outside of Matt’s Bar.

The truck’s three occupants — Kimberly M. Gunderson, 48, of Minneapolis, and husband and wife Sheryl Carpentier, 65, and Kenneth Carpentier, 64, who split their time between the Twin Cities and Arizona — died at the scene as a State Patrol helicopter hovered overhead.

Hodge, 18, of Minneapolis is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning in the Sept. 23, 2018 crash that left him with life-threatening injuries and also injured four juveniles riding with him at the time.

Hodge had smoked marijuana as he drove a stolen SUV, was on probation for felony burglary and was fleeing the State Patrol at the time, according to court documents.

He faces between 25 to 40 years in prison, a range settled upon in his plea agreement earlier this year.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Rachel Kraker filed a motion in court this week asking for 12 1/2 years in prison for each victim who died, and for the terms to run consecutively for a total of 37 1/2 years.

“This Defendant’s conduct in this case is egregious,” Kraker wrote. “Defendant continued to speed despite the plea from one of his passengers to stop … Two of the juveniles in his vehicle continue to struggle with the effects of the crash and the young man who lost his sight will be forever changed as a result of Defendant’s conduct.”

When Hodge pleaded guilty in April to three counts of criminal vehicular homicide while fleeing police, the county attorney’s office announced it would seek the maximum prison term.

However, Kraker wrote in a memorandum that she was asking for less time — the amount recommended in Hodge’s pre-sentence investigation — because Hodge expressed remorse for his actions.

“His personal remorse is notable, and his remorse is the reason the State is modifying its request…,” she wrote. “Despite his remorse, the way the Defendant was conducting himself at the time of this offense shows the court that he was almost certainly on a path to harming someone in the community.”

Kraker wrote that although Hodge’s background included “heartbreaking” “personal trauma,” the county and courts had provided him with “structure, treatment, educational support, and positive outlets.”

“However,” she wrote, “the inability or unwillingness to conform his behavior to be law-abiding, despite numerous efforts in structured and regulated settings, is ultimately what brings Mr. Hodge before the court.”

The State Patrol first spotted Hodge last September about 1:15 a.m. as he drove on I-94 south of downtown Minneapolis. A trooper activated emergency lights, but Hodge sped away onto Hwy. 55 and then southbound on Cedar Avenue S. He blew through two red lights.

Troopers abandoned the pursuit as they lost ground to the SUV. But a State Patrol helicopter continued to track the vehicle from the air.

Hodge ran his third red light at Cedar Avenue S. and E. 35th St. about 1:22 a.m. and T-boned the pickup truck. The truck’s occupants had just left a neighborhood family reunion.

According to Kraker’s memorandum: The pickup’s cab was ripped from the vehicle’s frame and partly rolled over. Hodge was pinned in the vehicle he was driving and had to be extricated. He later underwent surgery on his arm.

A 16-year-old girl in Hodge’s car was intubated in critical condition. She underwent multiple surgeries and wore a halo for months because of broken vertebrae in her back and neck.

A 15-year-old boy in the car fractured both legs. A 13-year-old boy sustained trauma to the face that eventually left him blind in one eye.

A 16-year-old boy riding in the front passenger seat suffered minor injuries to his wrist and knee.

The State Patrol’s accident reconstruction showed that Hodge was driving between 96 to 105 miles-an-hour down Cedar Avenue, where the limit is 30, within five seconds of the crash.

He was traveling between 85 to 92 miles-an-hour upon impact with the truck, according to Kraker’s memorandum.

The charges against Hodge said he admitted to smoking marijuana as they were driving around. He said he did not remember the crash but recalled being stuck in the SUV.

Hodge’s mother, Kotrisha S. Brown, previously told the Star Tribune that Hodge was driving an SUV that belonged to his friend’s mother, who had reported it stolen.

Kraker wrote that at the time, Hodge was on probation for felony second-degree burglary for stealing audio visual equipment from his school two months earlier. In that case, she said, instead of punishment he was given a “community coach” and a stay of adjudication, meaning he would not receive a conviction on his record if he successfully completed probation.

“This wasn’t worth three lives,” Gunderson’s cousin, Natasha Gunderson, said soon after the crash.

At the time of the incident, Sheryl Carpentier’s brother, Rick Goodsell, described her as a “free spirit.”

“She always told it like it is and loved to have fun,” he said, adding that the mother of one was a big Vikings fan.

