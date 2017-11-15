Dozens of people experiencing homelessness will be moved to a new, temporary shelter during Super Bowl week because of security concerns raised by the Super Bowl Host Committee.

In a deal struck with social service providers, up to 60 people who normally would spend the night in a shelter at First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis will be relocated several blocks away to a makeshift shelter at St. Olaf Catholic Church. The transition will occur the Thursday before the 2018 game and last through Super Bowl Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the host committee said the relocation is necessary because the current shelter at First Covenant, located at 810 S. 7th Street, is inside the “secure perimeter,” an area surrounding U.S. Bank Stadium where people will be subject to airport-style security and intense surveillance.

Patrick Kennedy, pastor of St. Olaf, said the church already provides a range of services for individuals and families who lack permanent housing. The church has a kitchen, bathrooms and a reception hall that can accommodate up to 250 people, he said. Each month, the church’s Samaritan Ministry program provides free food, clothing and transportation to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

The cost of the transition to St. Olaf will be borne by the Super Bowl Host Committee.

“It was a no-brainer for us,” Kennedy said. “We have the space and we’re more than happy to do it.”

The decision to establish a temporary shelter at St. Olaf followed months of discussion with local nonprofits, homeless outreach agencies and local law enforcement officials.

“We want to minimize any impacts on every aspect of our community — and that includes the homeless population,” host committee spokeswoman Andrea Mokros said.

