Lily Kostner is a soccer player and Women’s World Cup fan, a second-year golfer and, apparently, a poet.

All at the age of 7½.

She’s also a big fan of LPGA Tour player Hannah Green, the wire-to-wire winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Kostner and her family attended the ANA Inspiration major championship in April in Rancho Mirage, Calif., where Green approached unsolicited during a competition round and gave Kostner a golf ball and high-five as Kostner stood at the ropes.

During Sunday’s final round, Kostner gave back: As Green came off the seventh green, Kostner handed her a handwritten poem she wrote and read to her first-grade class at Kenny Community School in Minneapolis.

“Ooh, I thought, what could it be? Ooh, I thought, that’s Hannah Green!” the poem begins.

Green read it during a backup in play, tucked it in her pocket with her yardage book and came under the ropes to give Kostner a hug.

“It’s a pretty good poem,” said Kostner’s mother, Jess.

Replied Lily, “It rhymes.”