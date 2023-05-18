Tim Herron, a 53-year-old pro golfer from Excelsior, shot a 5-under 66 at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson, Wis., to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open for the first time. The four-time past PGA Tour winner finished two shots ahead of the field for the lone spot available.
The U.S. Senior Open will he held from June 23 to July 3 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.
Amateur Joel B. Johnson of Hugo and pro Mario Tiziani of Shorewood tied for second place with 68s and are the two alternates.
Etc.
- Gophers junior Ben Warian shot a 1-over 72 to finish with a 209 total in the Bath (Mich,) Regional, tying for 11th. The one individual spot for the NCAA tournament went to Luke O'Neill of Kansas State, who closed with a 69 for a 206 score, tying for second while playing on a team that did not advance. The Wildcats were sixth.
- Sam Berger of St. John's shot an even-par 72 for a 140 two-day total and was part of a four-way tie for first place in the NCAA Division III men's golf tournament in Nicholasville, Ky. The Johnnies as team were tied for third at 577 — four shots back of co-leaders Methodist and Piedmont universities.
- Junior distance runner Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State was named the NSIC Women's Track Athlete of the Year and heptathlete/jumper Arika Harbo of Concordia (St. Paul) the Field Athlete of the Year. Minnesota State Mankato's Mike Turgeon was chosen Coach of the Year among both conference men's and women's coaches.
- Middle distance runner Jared Gregoire of Minnesota State Moorhead was named the NSIC Men's Track Athlete of the Year and shot put/discus thrower Tyler Hiatt of Sioux Falls the Field Athlete of the Year.
- Howie Hatton of Crown College was selected UMAC Player of the Year in baseball. He hit .486 this season with eight home runs and 55 RB. Ryan Rodriguez of Wisconsin-Superior was picked UMAC Pitcher of the Year after going 6-2 with a 2.59 earned run average.
- Augustana was in 16th place with a score of 39-over 615 after the second day of the NCAA Division II women's golf tournament in Eureka, Mo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Benn, Seguin in different roles as 30-somethings for Stars in West final
Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were regularly among the NHL's top scorers when they first started playing together in Dallas a decade ago.
Golf
Herron qualifies for U.S. Senior Open
Tim Herron, 53, who won four events on the PGA Tour, will play in his first U.S. Senior Open this summer.
Business
FIFA's Infantino optimistic about Women's World Cup TV deals in Europe
Although the clock is rapidly dwindling, FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems slightly more optimistic about reaching what he sees as an acceptable deal for the broadcast rights to the upcoming Women's World Cup in five key European countries.
Sports
Álvarez 3-run HR in 9th, Alonso 3-run HR in 10th give Mets 8-7 comeback win over Rays
Francisco Álvarez flipped his bat high in the air, celebrating a tying three-run homer for the New York Mets with two outs in the ninth inning.
Sports
Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener
Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, including 23 after halftime, and the Miami Heat rallied in the second half to beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.